Jill Biden Heads to Church in a Lemon Dress, Cropped Blazer & a Surprising Choice of Running Shoes

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden headed to church for a Saturday service this weekend.

The first lady channeled the bright colors of summer for the outing in a lemon-coated dress; the collared fruit design came layered under a cropped white jacket with a floral face mask to match. Dr. Biden’s outfit channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; daffodil yellow has already been spotted on the likes of major stars this summer and offers an easy way to lighten up any ensemble.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for church at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, Saturday, Aug. 21. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Dr. Jill Biden’s sneakers. CREDIT: AP

On her feet, the first lady opted against heels or flats and instead decided on a pair of running shoes. The comfortable choice makes sense as Dr. Biden is recovering from a foot injury she incurred during a visit to Hawaii earlier this year.

The white sneakers are a design from the first lady’s go-to brand for athletic shoes, Swiss brand On Running. The silhouette bears resemblance to the On Cloud 2.0 which features breathable mesh uppers, a speed lacing system and a dual-density insole for extreme comfort. Similar colorways retail for $130 at Zappos.com.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for church at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, Saturday, Aug. 21. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the educator has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Asics in addition to On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: On Cloud 2.0, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: On Cloud 2.0, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: On Cloud 2.0, $130.

Flip through the gallery for more of Jill Biden’s glam style over the years.