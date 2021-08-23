×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jill Biden Heads to Church in a Lemon Dress, Cropped Blazer & a Surprising Choice of Running Shoes

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
jill-biden-lemon-dress-blazer
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
View Gallery 38 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden headed to church for a Saturday service this weekend.

The first lady channeled the bright colors of summer for the outing in a lemon-coated dress; the collared fruit design came layered under a cropped white jacket with a floral face mask to match. Dr. Biden’s outfit channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; daffodil yellow has already been spotted on the likes of major stars this summer and offers an easy way to lighten up any ensemble.

jill biden, blazer, jacket, lemon dress, sneakers, on running, church, joe biden, georgetown, washington dc
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for church at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, Saturday, Aug. 21.
CREDIT: AP
jill biden, blazer, jacket, lemon dress, sneakers, on running, church, joe biden, georgetown, washington dc
A closer view of Dr. Jill Biden’s sneakers.
CREDIT: AP

On her feet, the first lady opted against heels or flats and instead decided on a pair of running shoes. The comfortable choice makes sense as Dr. Biden is recovering from a foot injury she incurred during a visit to Hawaii earlier this year.

Related

Paris Hilton Perfects Yacht Style in a Bikini, Rainbow Skirt & Eco-Friendly Ballet Flats

Dua Lipa Rings in Her 26th Birthday in a Rhinestone Suit, Lace Bralette & the Fuzziest Funky Hat

On Running, Backed by Roger Federer, Files for IPO Priced at $100 Million

The white sneakers are a design from the first lady’s go-to brand for athletic shoes, Swiss brand On Running. The silhouette bears resemblance to the On Cloud 2.0 which features breathable mesh uppers, a speed lacing system and a dual-density insole for extreme comfort. Similar colorways retail for $130 at Zappos.com.

jill biden, blazer, jacket, lemon dress, sneakers, on running, church, joe biden, georgetown, washington dc
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for church at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, Saturday, Aug. 21.
CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the educator has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Asics in addition to On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

on running, on cloud 2.0, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: On Cloud 2.0, $130.

on running, on cloud 2.0, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: On Cloud 2.0, $130.

on running, on cloud 2.0, sneakers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: On Cloud 2.0, $130.

Flip through the gallery for more of Jill Biden’s glam style over the years.

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad