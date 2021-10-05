Jill Biden Brings Summer’s Favorite Shoe Into Fall in a Pleated Print Dress

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jill Biden made a case for wearing this summer shoe trend in fall as she arrived back at the White House this week.

Returning to Washington D.C. after a weekend spent in Delaware with President Joe Biden, Dr. Biden herself got dressed up for the day of travel in a statement look. The outfit included a midi-length dress complete with a unique print and pleated skirt, all layered under a navy zip-up moto jacket.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return to the White House in Washington, DC on Oct. 4, after spending the weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. CREDIT: Tasos Katopodis/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the first lady opted for a warm-weather shoe choice in lifted wedge sandals. The espadrille-style silhouette is popular for its rope-coated sole and canvas uppers with Dr. Biden’s pair, in particular, featuring a buzzy ankle-wrap finish. With similar designs spotted on the likes of everyone from Sofia Vergara to Kate Middleton, the easygoing heel is a perfect transitional shoe between seasons.

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: Tasos Katopodis/MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Jill Biden has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She is also known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

