Jill Biden Proves the Power of a Statement Shoe in a Sky Blue Shift Dress & Floral Slingbacks

Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden visited the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va., this afternoon to speak with members of the military and their families.

For the outing, the first lady herself took the podium in all-blue attire. The sky blue ensemble layered a classic blazer over a coordinating shift dress that hit just below the knee.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden pay a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va., May 28. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, the first lady herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle.

Today’s pick came in the form of a statement floral shoe from Christian Dior, one of Dr. Biden’s favorite styles. Titled the J’Adior Slingback, the kitten heels feature a logo-adorned back strap and a floral upper; similar colorways retail for $1,150 on the brand’s website.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden pay a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Va., May 28. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden and President Joe Biden’s shoes. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to footwear, beyond her favorite slingbacks, the educator has a varied taste in shoes. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman in addition to Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from Swiss running brand On. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

For more of Dr. Jill Biden’s style evolution over the years, flip through the gallery now.