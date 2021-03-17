Jill Biden Goes Green for St. Patrick’s Day in a Tailored Blazer, Shift Dress & Classic Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden paid homage to St. Patrick’s Day today during her meeting with senators in the White House.

Sitting down for tea with Sen. Maggie Hassan and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire this morning, the first lady honored the tradition of wearing green for the annual holiday honoring Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. Jill’s look layered a green shift dress under a tailored black blazer accented by her signature pearls for the occasion.

(L-R) Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., meet with first lady Jill Biden at the White House, March 17. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the first lady opted for a new silhouette that she just recently introduced into her shoe rotation: round-toe pumps. The black heels included a curved vamp and a mid-height stiletto heel.

Related Katy Perry Takes Hawaii in a Sports Bra, Leggings & Adidas With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy Clarks' New 'Jamaica Pack' Lends Island-Inspired Flair to Its Iconic Boot Styles Gwen Stefani Transforms Into 'Country Barbie' in a Pink Western Suit & Glittering Combat Boots

(L-R) Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., meet with first lady Jill Biden at the White House, March 17. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s round-toe pumps. CREDIT: AP

Jill previously wore the heels last week during a press event at the White Housse as President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the one-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic.

Proudly watching from the sidelines in an unmissable look, Jill gave her take on spring’s monochrome trend; the educator stood out from the group in a fuschia blazer, coordinating blouse and matching pencil skirt. Color-themed attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble.

Jill Biden (C) listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the pandemic during a primetime address from the East Room of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Recreate Jill Biden’s classic look in these round-toe pumps.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Larsa Pumps, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry Wow Pumps, $70.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Clarks Viola Pumps, $56 (was $90).

Click through the gallery to look back through Jill Biden’s most memorable looks over the years.