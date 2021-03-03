Jill Biden Preps for Spring in a Lilac Blazer, Glowing White Dress & Tied-Up Heels

Jill Biden joined Education Secretary Miguel Cardona today as they visited the newly-appointed secretary’s hometown of Meridien, Conn.

Together, the first lady and Cardona stopped by Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on a trip to check out schools that have reopened and their safety techniques during these times. The duo will also be visiting Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Penn., today.

For the outing, Dr. Biden layered a $595 Veronica Beard blazer over a white knee-length dress; titled the Beacon Dickey blazer, the tweed design includes a mix of colors blended together with a lilac base, relating for $595 at Net-a-Porter.

First lady Jill Biden arrives to board a flight at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

First lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tour Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Meriden, Ct. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it came to legwear and footwear, the educator tucked a set of nude fishnet tights into blush pink pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette included a rounded vamp with a foot-flattering d’Orsay cut on both sides. Complete with a heel-hugging back and a mid-height stiletto lift, the suede style secured the ankle with an elongated tie design.

First lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tour Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Meriden, Ct. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Jill Biden’s heels. CREDIT: AP

When it comes to shoes, Dr. Biden herself has always been a fan of slingback silhouettes, which are known for their ease of wear thanks to straps around the back of the ankle. Her go-to brands include Dior, Jimmy Choo and Prada. She also is known for her love of running and in the past has preferred workout-ready footwear from running brand On as well as her newfound love for Stuart Weitzman’s standout Vote boots. When it comes to apparel, the first lady’s official style taps a mix of well-known labels like Brandon Maxwell as well as supports smaller American brands like Jonathan Cohen and Markarian to name a few.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jill Biden’s chicest looks over the years.