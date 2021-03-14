Jessica Simpson Brings Back Her Daisy Dukes With a Boho Sweater & Platform Thong Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson brought back a memorable look from her past signature style.

The actress posed for her eponymous brand’s spring collection this week, modeling a mix of ensembles including one featuring a pair of Daisy Dukes — a pair of cutoff denim shorts aptly named after the character in the original “Dukes of Hazzard” series from the 1980s. Simpson herself played Daisy Duke in the 2005 film revamp of the television show.

To match her $55 jean shorts, the “Employee of the Month” star layered in a crocheted sweater, a long-sleeve top and a wide brim hat for a boho-chic appeal.

The finishing touch of the look came in the form of unmissable platform sandals. Set atop an animal-print base, the brand’s Stilla silhouette features a thong-toe design with a 4.5-inch wedge lift. You can shop Simpson’s choice of colorway for $59 at DSW.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Chrissy Teigen along with Meryl Streep and Kim Kardashian amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

In another look for her own label, the The “Dukes of Hazzard” star appeared on its Instagram page in a stylish twist on the classic Canadian Tuxedo. Simpson’s look included a coordinating $90 jean jacket and $60 flared bottoms, both coated in a subtle cheetah print.

For a finishing touch to the western-chic look, the “Employee of the Month” actress opted for a sky-high lift courtesy of her own label. The Dessie sandals feature a boosted platform toe with a coordinating block heel that measures close to 6 inches in height; finished off with a securing ankle strap and a thickened cross-foot design, the platforms are available for $110 courtesy of DSW.

Known for her own style of footwear, Simpson launched her shoe line in 2005 in partnership with the late Vince Camuto. The Jessica Simpson Collection is currently owned by Sequential Brands Group, and it offers a range of affordable styles, including shoes as well as clothing and accessories for women and children. Simpson has additionally won big at FN’s annual Achievement Awards, taking home Launch of the Year in 2005. Simpson also recently announced that she will be partnering with Amazon Studios for a series of projects based on her own life. The joint effort will produce three separate entities following different parts of the actress’ career and backstory.

When she’s not clad in footwear from her eponymous brand, Simpson can often be found in soaring styles from the likes of Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman. The “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer has also selected in recent months selected multiple pairs of snake-print knee-high boots from Villa Rogue, as well as Gucci combat boots and, of course, Fendi sandals.

Recreate Jessica Simpson’s bold footwear look in these wild platform sandals.

