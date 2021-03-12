Jessica Simpson Masters the Canadian Tuxedo in Cheetah Print Denim & 6-Inch Platforms

Jessica Simpson’s spring collection is here and who better to model the new line than the actress herself.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” star posted for her brand’s warm-weather capsule this week, appearing on its Instagram page in a stylish twist on the classic Canadian Tuxedo. Simpson’s look included a coordinating $90 jean jacket and $60 flared bottoms, both coated in a subtle cheetah print.

The denim-on-denim style is considered a Canadian tuxedo in the fashion realm; the legend of the look originated in the 1950s when American musician Bing Crosby chose an all-jean Levi’s outfit instead of a suit at his hotel in Vancouver. Levi’s then coined the term along with a custom denim tuxedo for Crosby, according to the CR Fashion Book.

For a finishing touch to the western-chic look, the “Employee of the Month” actress opted for a sky-high lift courtesy of her own label. The Dessie sandals feature a boosted platform toe with a coordinating block heel that measures close to 6 inches in height; finished off with a securing ankle strap and a thickened cross-foot design, the platforms retail for $110 at DSW.

Jessica Simpson Dessie platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Known for her own style of footwear, Simpson launched her shoe line in 2005 in partnership with the late Vince Camuto. The Jessica Simpson Collection is currently owned by Sequential Brands Group, and it offers a range of affordable styles, including shoes as well as clothing and accessories for women and children. Simpson has additionally won big at FN’s annual Achievement Awards, taking home Launch of the Year in 2005. Simpson also recently announced that she will be partnering with Amazon Studios for a series of projects based on her own life. The joint effort will produce three separate entities following different parts of the actress’ career and backstory.