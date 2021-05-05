×
Jessica Alba Means Business for The Honest Co.’s Trading Debut in a Money-Green Suit

By Claudia Miller
Jessica Alba celebrated the public market debut of The Honest Co. this morning with a visit to the Nasdaq headquarters in Times Square, New York.

Joined by her husband, kids and coworkers, the personal care brand’s co-founder spoke at the offices following the news that her venture capital-backed startup raised $413 million in an initial public offering on Tuesday.

For the outing, the “Fantastic Four” actress stayed on-theme in a green three-piece suit layered over a pale seafoam blouse with patent black heels. Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits.

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren and kids at Nasdaq HQ In Times Square New York City, May 5.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

Alba co-founded The Honest Co. in 2011 and has since help it grow it into a top market contender. As reported by Bloomberg, Alba herself “owns 5.65 million shares… At the IPO price, her stake is worth about $90 million.”

Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren and kids at Nasdaq In Times Square New York City, May 5.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

As for Alba herself, when it comes to her style in and out of the office, you can oftentimes find the “L.A.’s Finest” star in more relaxed footwear picks for her everyday style; her go-to shoes include Birkenstock sandals, Reebok sneakers, 42Gold mules and more. Red carper occasions tend to bring out her bolder style, though, with towering heels courtesy of Jimmy Choo, Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent as well.

