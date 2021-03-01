Jennifer Lopez Gives the Monochrome Trend a Beachy Twist in Ripped Jeans & a Classic Tee

Jennifer Lopez spent most of the last month in the Dominican Republic filming her new movie and this weekend, she was joined by a special guest: her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

As seen on Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees pro joined J-Lo for a tropical outing as she took a break from the set of “Shotgun Wedding.” For the occasion, the duo matched in white vacation-chic attire; Lopez’s look, in particular, tucked a form-fitting white tee into skinny jeans with rips at the knees. She further accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace and a mix of coordinating earrings, rings and bracelets.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

As for Lopez, white has been a staple in her closet throughout her time abroad as she repeatedly took to Instagram to show off her warm-weather attire between takes. From cutout bathing suits to flowing silk dresses, the “Hustlers” star continues to glow in the bright color scheme.

While her shoes couldn’t be seen in yesterday’s snap, it was just last year when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

