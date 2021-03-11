Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Glowing White Pedicure, Comfy Robe & Glam Moment In Between Takes Of ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez is serving up major vacation jealousy as she films her next movie, “Shotgun Wedding,” in the Dominican Republic.

The actress has been soaking up the sun on the beach, exploring the local spots and, now, relaxing between takes in a perfectly glam moment. As seen on Lopez’s makeup artist on set’s Instagram page yesterday, the “On the Floor” singer relaxed during a second of downtime in a tied-up white robe — showing off both a full face of makeup and a fresh white pedicure in the mix.

In February, Lopez also received a special guest on set: her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The former baseball pro joined JLo for a tropical getaway, coordinating their looks in all-white attire. Lopez’s look, in particular, tucked a form-fitting white tee into skinny jeans with rips at the knees. She further accessorized with a chunky gold chain necklace and a mix of coordinating earrings, rings and bracelets.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kylie Jenner, Kristin Cavallari and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

As for Lopez, white has been a staple in her closet throughout her time abroad as she repeatedly takes to Instagram to show off her warm-weather attire. From cutout bathing suits to flowing silk dresses, the “Hustlers” star continues to glow in the bright color scheme.

While she went barefoot in yesterday’s snap, it was just last year when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

