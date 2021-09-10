×
Jennifer Lopez Wows in a Plunging Gown & 6-Inch Heels for Red Carpet Debut With Ben Affleck

By Claudia Miller
jennifer-lopez-ben-affleck-red-carpet
Jennifer Lopez: 2006 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez: 2007 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez: 2007 Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez: 2008 Met Gala
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez really just made things red carpet official.

The back-on-again couple attended the red carpet premiere of “The Last Duel” during the Venice Film Festival this evening in dashing attire. While Affleck decided on a classic black tuxedo and bow-tie, Lopez went glam in a glittering scoop-neck design from Georges Hobeika; the glowing white number includes a cutout Swarovski crystal-trimmed neckline, high-leg slit and ruffled hem.

jennifer lopez, plunging dress, gown, gold heels, jimmy choo, ben affleck, tuxedo, venice film festival, red carpet, georges hobeika
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez walk the red carpet for “The Last Duel” at the Venice Film Festival, Sept. 10.
CREDIT: Gigi Iorio/Splash News

On her feet, J-Lo tapped Jimmy Choo in the brand’s towering Max platform silhouette. The metallic gold pair came set atop a 2-inch platform base with a lifted stiletto heel measuring around 6 inches in height, all held together with a peep-toe strap and a buckled ankle wrap.

jennifer lopez, plunging dress, gown, gold heels, jimmy choo, ben affleck, tuxedo, venice film festival, red carpet, georges hobeika
A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s designer heels.
CREDIT: Gigi Iorio/Splash News

It was just last year when the “Second Chance” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “On the Floor” musician also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez’s risk-taking style over the years.

Access exclusive content

