Jennifer Lopez Packs on Plaid & Platforms for a Romantic Afternoon With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez doubled up on one of fall’s most beloved patterns for a romantic afternoon with beau Ben Affleck this weekend.

Going for a Sunday stroll in Madison Square Park in New York, the couple coordinated attire in seasonal autumnal layers. Lopez herself opted for a checkered plaid dress for the outing, complete with a wrapped silhouette and floor-sweeping hem; the actress then doubled up on the flannel print with a coordinating fringed coat for added warmth.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head out for a walk in Madison Square Park in New York, Sept. 26. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, the “Hustlers” star tapped none other than Christian Louboutin for a set of sky-high platform heels. The patent black leather silhouette included a pointed-toe heel with a towering stiletto heel. Similar styles from the French label measure close to 5 inches in height and retail for close to $1,200.

It was just last year when the “Maid in Manhattan” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “On the Floor” musician also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

