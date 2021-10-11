Jennifer Lopez Masters Fall Trends in a Cape Coat, Leather Skirt & Over-the-Knee Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez packed a whole bunch of fall trends into one outfit this weekend as she stepped out with Ben Affleck.

The “On the Floor” songstress joined the “Argo” actor on Sunday at Columbus Circle, with J-Lo opting for an all-leather from Gucci. The maroon set featured a draped cape coat with a coordinating midi-length skirt and a black turtleneck layered underneath.

A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends this spring — and now this fall, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Lopez’s case, a skirt, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stop by Columbus Circle in New York, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Rick Davis/Splash News

To add to the look, the “Hustlers” star also threw on a pair of color-coordinating boots. The pointed-toe silhouette included a leather base and a suede upper that rose up and over the knee.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are must-have silhouettes this season as well. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck stop by Columbus Circle in New York, Oct. 10. CREDIT: Rick Davis/Splash News

It was just last year when the “Maid in Manhattan” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Pa Ti” musician also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of formerly serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

