Jennifer Lopez Brings Back Her Favorite Futuristic Sneakers for a Workout in Rainbow Leggings

Jennifer Lopez brought back her favorite pair of sneakers for a stylish trip to the gym this week.

Jennifer Lopez CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

Arriving at Anatomy Gym in Miami today, the “Hustlers” star showed off her cool workout attire in a V-neck, tied-up tee, a coral sports bra and rainbow-striped leggings.

Jennifer Lopez works out at Anatomy Gym in Miami Beach, Florida, May 12. CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers. CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News

As for footwear, Lopez modeled one of her go-to shoe silhouettes to tackle her fitness routine. The pair comes from The Kooples collaboration with model Slick Woods; the now sold-out shoes have a knit, sock-style upper with calfskin leather straps and a molded rubber outsole. J-Lo herself has been sporting the silhouette for years now and owns the design in a mix of colorways ranging from all-black to mixed tri-tone iterations.

While Lopez’s choice of an all-white style today is no longer available, they once retailed for $325 at thekooples.com.

It was just last year when the “On the Floor” singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Though Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers have since sold out, you can still achieve her chic workout style in these similar pairs.

