×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Lopez Brings Back Her Favorite Futuristic Sneakers for a Workout in Rainbow Leggings

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
jennifer-lopez-leggings-face-mask
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
View Gallery 13 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez brought back her favorite pair of sneakers for a stylish trip to the gym this week.

jennifer lopez, dress, video
Jennifer Lopez
CREDIT: Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

Arriving at Anatomy Gym in Miami today, the “Hustlers” star showed off her cool workout attire in a V-neck, tied-up tee, a coral sports bra and rainbow-striped leggings.

Jennifer Lopez, leggings, sports bra, tee, sneakers, gym, workout, miami
Jennifer Lopez works out at Anatomy Gym in Miami Beach, Florida, May 12.
CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News
Jennifer Lopez, leggings, sports bra, tee, sneakers, gym, workout, miami
A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News

As for footwear, Lopez modeled one of her go-to shoe silhouettes to tackle her fitness routine. The pair comes from The Kooples collaboration with model Slick Woods; the now sold-out shoes have a knit, sock-style upper with calfskin leather straps and a molded rubber outsole. J-Lo herself has been sporting the silhouette for years now and owns the design in a mix of colorways ranging from all-black to mixed tri-tone iterations.

Related

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Mom Jeans New Life a Fishnet-Mesh Top & See-Through Mules

Britney Spears Channels Her 'Oops!... I Did It Again' Days in a Metallic Catsuit & Towering Heels

Beyoncé Gets All Dolled Up in a Dramatic High-Slit Gown & Sequined Stiletto Pumps

While Lopez’s choice of an all-white style today is no longer available, they once retailed for $325 at thekooples.com.

Jennifer Lopez, leggings, sports bra, tee, sneakers, gym, workout, miami
Jennifer Lopez works out at Anatomy Gym in Miami Beach, Florida, May 12.
CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News
Jennifer Lopez, leggings, sports bra, tee, sneakers, gym, workout, miami
A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News

It was just last year when the “On the Floor” singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Though Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers have since sold out, you can still achieve her chic workout style in these similar pairs.

white sneakers, sock, just cavalli
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Just Cavalli Hybrid Sock Sneakers, $218 (was $436).

white sneakers, sock, rick owens, veja
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

Buy Now: Rick Owens x Veja Sock Runner Sneakers, $315.

white sneakers, sock, ash
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

Buy Now: Ash Sound Sock Sneakers, $70 (was $160).

Click through the gallery to find more of Jennifer Lopez’s chic workout style over the years.

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad