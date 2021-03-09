Jennifer Lopez’s Latex Crop Top, Slick Leggings & Zebra Striped Pumps Go Bold For Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez is back and better than ever with a new spring collection for DSW.

The “On the Floor” singer joined forces with the footwear and accessories retailer for a warm weather-ready capsule as part of her JLo Jennifer Lopez line, unveiling another new style on Instagram today. As shared by her stylist Rob Zangardi, the musician posed in the collection’s standout zebra pumps matched to a white latex crop top and leggings set.

Her footwear of choice is titled the Fraya pump, a classic pointed-toe design adorned with printed and embossed faux leather uppers. The design comes set atop a 4.25-inch covered stiletto heel for a lifted base along with a lightly padded footbed to boost comfort, all available for $60 at DSW.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Fraya heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Last week, Lopez modeled another new silhouette from her capsule on social media. Titled the Torrie sandal, the strappy design echoed cutouts in her minidress with a caged design and glittering uppers. The 4-inch tall heels retail for $80 on DSW’s website.

It was just last year when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Hustlers” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Check out more new styles from Jennifer Lopez’s new spring collection for DSW.

