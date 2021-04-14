Jennifer Lopez Is a Tangerine Dream in a Neon Boilersuit & See-Through Sandals

Jennifer Lopez channeled one of spring’s biggest hues for her newest DSW campaign.

As shared by her stylist Mariel Haenn, the “Hustlers” actress donned new sandals from her eponymous collection matched to a bright orange jumpsuit. The design, courtesy of Marco Marco from Netflix’s “Next in Fashion,” taps into this season’s ritual favoritism of brighter shades and neon colors as the weather warms up. you can find bright shades of orange on the likes of Regina King, Rita Ora, Kylie Jenner, Kate Hudson and more in the past few weeks alone.

To give the look a monochrome finish, Lopez continued her bright appeal down to her sleek sandals. The 4-inch heels featured PVC uppers atop a trending square toe and padded footbed. You can shop the design in four unique shades for $65 at DSW.com.

Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Kristin Cavallari and even Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Frani heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

In another monochrome look for DSW last month, J-Lo posed for the footwear and accessories retailer in glowing white attire. The matching suit comes courtesy of New York-based boutique Frankie Shop — similar blazers from the brand retail for $385 at Luisaviaroma; the outfit also included high-rise bottoms and a coordinating white bralette.

To give the outfit a more casual touch for everyday appeal, the “On the Floor” singer tapped her new DSW collection in a pair of lace-up sneakers. The platform design, titled the Laurn silhouette, includes faux leather and mesh fishnet paneling; the style also features a braided espadrille cork base and a $60 price tag at DSW.com.

It was just last year when the “Pa Ti” singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

