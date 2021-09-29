Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez broke out two of this season’s biggest trends for her newest DSW campaign.

Debuting yesterday, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress showed off pieces from her new JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection in glam fall style. For one look from the video game-inspired photoshoot, Lopez modeled a glittering pink catsuit; the spaghetti-strap number comes courtesy of designer Vrettos Vrettakos custom-made for the singer.

Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand in a new way.

Jennifer Lopez debuts new pieces from her JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW fall ‘21 footwear collection. CREDIT: Greg Swales for DSW

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s heels. CREDIT: Greg Swales for DSW

On her feet, the New York native slipped on a set of towering wedges that combined two of this summer’s must-have footwear styles. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Top brands have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs.

Ankle-wrap heels were also all the rage this summer with heels that snake across the ankle and calf for a standout punch and a supported fit. Lopez’s pair in particular is her new Daya silhouette that retails for $80 at DSW.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Daya heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

It was just last year when the “Hustlers” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “On the Floor” musician also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of formerly serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

