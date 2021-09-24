Jennifer Lopez Channels ‘Hustlers’ in a Fur Coat, Slick Leggings & Swarovski Crystal Work Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez looked like she pulled a statement look straight off the set of her film, “Hustlers,” while out in New York today.

Ahead of her Global Citizen Live performance, the actress was spotted around the city on Friday in a dramatic fur coat courtesy of Coach, for which Lopez serves as an ambassador; similar shearling coats from the label retail for $2,300 on its website. To balance out the statement outwear, J-Lo slipped on a casual set of slick black leggings and oversize sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez steps out and about in New York, Sept. 24. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s boots. CREDIT: Robert O' Neil/Splash News

As if Lopez’s outerwear wasn’t bold enough, her look also came with a unique choice of footwear. A go-to in Lopez’s close the Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-Inch Crystal boots, released in September 2020 and feature a Swarovski crystal-embellished take on a classic work boot. Coming set atop a textured outsole with an equally glittering Timberland logo on the heel, the boots retail for $1,295 at Farfetch.

Jimmy Choo x Timberland 6-Inch Crystal boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ssense

It was just last year when the “Second Chance” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the musician also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

