Jennifer Lopez Hits the Town in a Glowing Minidress, Classic Flip-Flops & a ‘Ben’ Necklace

Jennifer Lopez hit the shops of Monaco in style this afternoon.

The “On the Floor” musician was spotted out and about in Monaco-Ville today in summer-ready fashion, saying cool in a spaghetti-strap white minidress with a sweetheart neckline. Lopez then accessorized further with a flat-brim hat, floral face mask and a special necklace reading “Ben” in a suspected nod to beau Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez (L) heads out and about to shop in Monaco, July 26. CREDIT: Spread Pictures/Splash News

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s sandals. CREDIT: Spread Pictures/Splash News

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s necklace. CREDIT: Spread Pictures/Splash News

When it came down to footwear, J-Lo kept it casual in a set of trending flip-flops; her pick featured a classic rounded toe, thong strap and gold uppers.

Thong-toe footwear also returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest trends and is sticking around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Heidi Klum amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

It was just last year when the “Second Act” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Hustlers” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

