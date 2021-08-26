Jennifer Lopez Is Ready for Fall in a Fuzzy Fur Coat, Baby Blue Dress & Buckled Heels for Coach

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez is back in a brand new campaign for Coach and this time, fall is on its way.

The musician and actress appeared in the ready-to-wear brand’s fall ’21 campaign alongside the likes of Kate Moss that debuted yesterday. For the shoot, J-Lo herself layered up in a long-sleeve blue dress with a chic floral print — available for $695 — worn under a furry teddy coat; the shearling outerwear piece also features a sleek brown leather lining and a retail price of $2,300 at Coach.com.

Jennifer Lopez poses in a Coach campaign featuring the Rogue bag in images shot by Juergen Teller for the brand. CREDIT: Juergen Teller for Coach/MEGA

The outfit also included the highlighted Rogue tote bag from the brand, first introduced on the runway in 2016.

“The Rogue is perhaps my favorite bag that I’ve designed at Coach,” said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in a release. “It has that combination of heritage, offbeat attitude and a sense of authentic American style that perfectly embodies my vision for the house. The Fall collection is inspired by the optimism of things crafted to last, and naturally felt like the right moment to reintroduce the Rogue with a new story created with Juergen and our Coach Family.”

Related Maddie Ziegler Is So '90s at the 'He's All That' Premiere in a Little Black Dress & Strappy Sandals Beyoncé Takes Flight in a Glittering Neon Sweater, Zip-Up Mini Skirt & See-Through Pumps Lori Harvey Is a True '90s Baby in a Glowing Bralette, Low-Rise Jeans & Chunky Slides

To style the look for fall, Lopez opted against a boot or sneaker and instead elevated the ensemble in lifted mules. The almond-toe design came set atop a tall stiletto heel with a buckled cross-foot strap, all coated in a surprisingly cozy fuzzy fabric.

It was just last year when the “Maid in Manhattan” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Ain’t Your Mama” musician also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Channel Jennifer Lopez in these chic Coach shoes.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Buy Now: Coach Lorimer Bootie, $265.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Buy Now: Coach CitySole Skate Sneaker, $135.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Coach

Buy Now: Coach Udele Slide, $95.

Find more of Jennifer Lopez’s signature style at the gallery now.