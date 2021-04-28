Jennifer Lopez Is Bolder Than Ever In a Chain-Linked Minidress & Glittering Pumps

Jennifer Lopez is continuing her streak of bold ensembles and shoes for DSW this week.

The “Hustlers” actress’ stylist Rob Zangardi shared more behind-the-scenes looks from her newest footwear campaign for the retailer. For the shoot, Lopez herself modeled the boldest cutout dress from David Koma London; the chain-coated dress featured a netted design with a glittering finish and a mini hemline.

When it came down to footwear, the “Ain’t Your Mama” singer debuted yet another new footwear silhouette from her JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW line. The pointed-toe slingback pumps highlight a see-through upper with glittering bow detail and trim. You can shop the Flina pumps for $80 at DSW.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez Flina pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout tops, pants and dresses are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season. From Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs, you can find the skin-baring designs on everyone from Zendaya to Dua Lipa and even Kylie’s own siblings, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

Lopez herself modeled another cutout design for DSW on Tuesday morning. The outfit kicked off with a daring asymmetric dress courtesy of French fashion house Guy Laroche.

On her feet, Lopez herself then broke out a new pair of slides from her own label. The triple-strap Prina design is made from jelly uppers, a trend that is making its way back onto the footwear scene from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The “Hustlers” actress opted for the see-through silver colorway of the square-toe sandal and you can too get your hands on the style for just $40 at DSW.com.

It was just last year when the New York native singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

