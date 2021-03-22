Jennifer Lopez’s Cutout Blazer, Peek-a-Boo Pants & Embossed Wedges Add Edge to Spring Style

Jennifer Lopez gave a bold twist on edgy spring style this weekend for her DSW collection.

Modeling shoes from her JLo Jennifer Lopez line, the “On the Floor” singer wowed in a matching cutout blazer and pants set courtesy of Maison Margiela; layered over a coordinating black bralette, the boldly perforated jacket design retails for over $2,000 on Farfetch.

As for footwear, the actress of course tapped her own line in a set of towering wedge heels; the lifted Jaycie sandals come set atop a 4-inch base and a $50 price tag at DSW.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Jaycie wedge sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

With her new spring collection for DSW, the “Hustlers” actresss joined forces with the footwear and accessories retailer for a warm weather-ready capsule this month. Unveiling another new style on Instagram earlier in March, the musician posed in the collection’s standout zebra pumps matched to a white latex crop top and leggings set.

Her footwear of choice is titled the Fraya pump, a classic pointed-toe design adorned with printed and embossed faux leather uppers. The design comes set atop a 4.25-inch covered stiletto heel for a lifted base along with a lightly padded footbed to boost comfort, all available for $60 at DSW.com.

It was just last year when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jennifer Lopez’s chic off-duty attire over the years.