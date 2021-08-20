Jennifer Lopez Masters This Season’s Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Tube Dress & See-Through Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez may have just bested this summer’s boldest trend.

One of the singer’s two stylists, Rob Zangardi, shared a behind-the-scenes look at Lopez’s latest JLo Beauty project on his Instagram page on Thursday. In the snaps, the “Hustlers” star herself modeled a bold cutout dress with a tube-stylee silhouette and a daring cutout across the torso; the design, courtesy of Cult Gaia, also came with a long-sleeve shrug up top and a wrapped tie to hold everything together around the waist.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s own beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

On her feet, Lopez then tapped another major brand for summer ’21 with her choice of see-through mules. The pointed-toe sandals measure over 4 inches in height and are a hit design from the up-and-coming brand, Femme LA. Femme is a vegan label favorited by the likes of Ashley Graham, Hailey Baldwin and Megan Fox amongst other huge names. J-Lo’s own pick retails for under $200 on the brand’s website.

It was just last year when the “Second Chance” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Pa Ti” musician also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Looking to recreate Jennifer Lopez’s chic look? Start with these see-through mules inspired by her outfit.

