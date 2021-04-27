Jennifer Lopez Tackles Spring’s Most Daring Trend in Cutout Dress & $40 Jelly Slides

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez gave her twist on this season’s most daring styling trend for her DSW collection.

The “On the Floor” musician appeared in a new campaign in her JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW footwear, as shared by her stylist Rob Zangardi on Instagram today. The outfit kicked off with a daring asymmetric dress courtesy of French fashion house Guy Laroche.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout tops, pants and dresses are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season. From Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs, you can find the skin-baring designs on everyone from Zendaya to Dua Lipa and even Kylie’s own siblings, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

On her feet, Lopez herself then broke out a new pair of slides from her own label. The triple-strap Prina design is made from jelly uppers, a trend that is making its way back onto the footwear scene from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The “Hustlers” actress opted for the see-through silver colorway of the square-toe sandal and you can too get your hands on the style for just $40 at DSW.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Prina slide sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

It was just last year when the New York native singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Prep for spring and summer like Jennifer Lopez in these retro-chic jelly sandals.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Prina slide sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

