J-Lo Takes the Super Bowl in a Logo-Coated Crop Top, Leggings & Houndstooth Coat

Jennifer Lopez made her second Super Bowl appearance in a row this year — but this time around, it wasn’t from the stage.

The singer, who performed during last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, returned to the game to watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs from the stands. Accompanied by her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, J-Lo arrived in style in a $1,100 crop top and $1,220 leggings set courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

The look then came layered under an oversize houndstooth coat with her signature shades and hoop earrings to tout.

Over the weekend, the “On the Floor” singer reflected on her 2020 Super Bowl show alongside Shakira, taking to social media to share throwback videos and images from her wild experience. She even posted a few unseen clips from the event, joined by her daughter Emme who also took the stage during last year’s halftime performance.

It was also just last year when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Hustlers” actress also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also teased a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

