Jennifer Lopez Makes Herself Known in a JLo Crop Top, Snakeskin Leggings & Chunky Sneakers at the Gym

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

Jennifer Lopez's Gym Style
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
Jennifer Lopez’s Gym Style
In case you live under a rock, Jennifer Lopez wants to make sure you know exactly who she is.

The "On the Floor" musician arrived at the gym in Miami this afternoon in a crop top boldly branded with her famous nickname: JLo. For her workout today, her look also included bright purple snakeskin leggings and her signature oversize sunglasses.

jennifer lopez, leggings, crop top, sneakers, kooples, miami, gym, ben, workout
Jennifer Lopez hits the gym in Miami, May 26.
CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News
jennifer lopez, leggings, crop top, sneakers, kooples, miami, gym, ben, workout
A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News

As for footwear, Lopez modeled one of her go-to shoe silhouettes to tackle her fitness routine. The pair comes from The Kooples collaboration with model Slick Woods; the now sold-out shoes have a knit, sock-style upper with calfskin leather straps and a molded rubber outsole. J-Lo herself has been sporting the silhouette for years now and owns the design in a mix of colorways ranging from all-white to mixed tri-tone iterations.

While Lopez's choice of an all-black style today is no longer available, they once retailed for $325 at thekooples.com.

jennifer lopez, leggings, crop top, sneakers, kooples, miami, gym, ben, workout
Jennifer Lopez hits the gym in Miami, May 26.
CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News
jennifer lopez, leggings, crop top, sneakers, kooples, miami, gym, ben, workout
A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News

Over the weekend, Lopez stopped by the same Miami gym in a similar color palette, this time joined by Ben Affleck. For the workout, the "Hustlers" actress tapped Last's Sprint sneaker, a favorite of hers that retails on sale from $215 to $129 at Shopbop.

jennifer lopez, leggings, crop top, sneakers, kooples, miami, gym, ben, workout
Jennifer Lopez leaves the gym in Miami, May 24.
CREDIT: Pichichipixx.com/Splash News

It was just last year when the "Pa Ti" singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician's first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the "Maid in Manhattan" actress also has been featured in major fall '20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring '21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for "World of Dance." She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

