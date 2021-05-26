Jennifer Lopez Makes Herself Known in a JLo Crop Top, Snakeskin Leggings & Chunky Sneakers at the Gym

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you live under a rock, Jennifer Lopez wants to make sure you know exactly who she is.

The “On the Floor” musician arrived at the gym in Miami this afternoon in a crop top boldly branded with her famous nickname: JLo. For her workout today, her look also included bright purple snakeskin leggings and her signature oversize sunglasses.

As for footwear, Lopez modeled one of her go-to shoe silhouettes to tackle her fitness routine. The pair comes from The Kooples collaboration with model Slick Woods; the now sold-out shoes have a knit, sock-style upper with calfskin leather straps and a molded rubber outsole. J-Lo herself has been sporting the silhouette for years now and owns the design in a mix of colorways ranging from all-white to mixed tri-tone iterations.

While Lopez’s choice of an all-black style today is no longer available, they once retailed for $325 at thekooples.com.

Over the weekend, Lopez stopped by the same Miami gym in a similar color palette, this time joined by Ben Affleck. For the workout, the “Hustlers” actress tapped Last’s Sprint sneaker, a favorite of hers that retails on sale from $215 to $129 at Shopbop.

It was just last year when the “Pa Ti” singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

