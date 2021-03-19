×
Jennifer Lopez’s Bustier-Style Gown Is Made for a Beachside ‘Shotgun Wedding’

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Lopez’s on-set attire just keeps getting bolder and bolder.

The star of the upcoming film “Shotgun Wedding” previewed one of her on-camera looks this afternoon, sharing an image taken by makeup artist Kate Land on her Instagram today. Digging her toes into the sand of the Dominican Republic, Lopez went glam in a beachy wedding-inspired dress featuring a bustier-style bodice with a sheer tulle skirt.

The look also included an unexpected accessory that hints at the film’s plotline: a pair of zip-tie handcuffs. The movie, which also stars Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Coolidge, centers around a couple’s extravagant destination wedding which gets disrupted as the bride and groom and their guests are taken hostage.

Earlier this month, in another behind-the-scenes shot taken by Land, the “On the Floor” singer relaxed during a second of downtime on set in a tied-up white robe — showing off both a full face of makeup and a fresh white pedicure in the mix.

As for Lopez, white has been a staple in her closet throughout her time abroad as she repeatedly takes to Instagram to show off her warm-weather attire. From cutout bathing suits to flowing silk dresses, the “Hustlers” star continues to glow in the bright color scheme.

While she went barefoot in today’s snap, it was just last year when the “Let’s Get Loud” singer herself dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Hustlers” star also has been featured in three major spring ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’20, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jennifer Lopez’s most glam looks over the years.

