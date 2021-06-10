Jennifer Lopez Is As Cool As Ever in a Sparkling Bralette, Short Shorts & Buzzy Air Jordans

Jennifer Lopez showed off her effortlessly cool style as she posed with a few special guests this week.

The singer joined members of the Miami Beach police department for a fan picture on Wednesday night as she took a break from filming a secret project. For the new video, Lopez had on a glittering bralette and cutoff denim shorts layered over Dolce & Gabbana boxers. Her outfit also included an unbuttoned white boyfriend-style shirt and a Coca-Cola hat to top things off.

Jennifer Lopez poses for a picture with members of the Miami Beach police in Miami, June 9. CREDIT: Miami Beach police/MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s sneakers. CREDIT: Miami Beach police/MEGA

On her feet, J-Lo rounded out her street-style ensemble with sneakers from Air Jordan. The high-top sneakers included white leather uppers with contrasting black overlays and a full green toe, resembling the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Pine Green” colorway. The sneaker resells for upwards of $143 to $555 at GOAT.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Pine Green.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

It was just last year when the “Hustlers” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

