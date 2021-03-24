Jennifer Lopez Suits Up in a Glowing White Blazer & Platform Fishnet Sneakers for DSW

Jennifer Lopez gave her take on spring’s biggest styling trend this week for her latest DSW collection.

As seen on Instagram, the “Hustlers” actress, as styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, posed for the footwear and accessories retailer today in glowing white attire. The matching suit comes courtesy of New York-based boutique Frankie Shop — similar blazers from the brand retail for $385 at Luisaviaroma; the outfit also included high-rise bottoms and a coordinating white bralette.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Heidi Klum, Christina Aguilera and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

To give the outfit a more casual touch for everyday appeal, the “On the Floor” singer tapped her new DSW collection in a pair of lace-up sneakers. The platform design, titled the Laurn silhouette, includes faux leather and mesh fishnet paneling; the style also features a braided espadrille cork base and a $60 price tag at DSW.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Laurn platform sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

In another ensemble for the collection, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer wowed in a matching cutout blazer and pants set courtesy of Maison Margiela; layered over a coordinating black bralette, the boldly perforated jacket design retails for over $2,000 on Farfetch.

As for footwear, the actress of course tapped her own line in a set of towering wedge heels; the lifted Jaycie sandals come set atop a 4-inch base and a $50 price tag at DSW.com.

It was just last year when the “Pa Ti” singer dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Click through the gallery to find more of Jennifer Lopez’s best looks over the years.