Jennifer Lopez Hits the Town in a Sleek Bodysuit, Leather Pants & Chain-Linked Heels

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Lopez has her perfect dinner style on lock.

The “Maid in Manhattan” actress grabbed a bite to eat at Olivetta in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in easygoing fashion, kicking off her look with a long-sleeve, high-neck bodysuit. The black top came tucked into paperbag leather pants with a light gray finish.

A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this year. Whether in the form of a top, pants or, in Kendall’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kylie Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

jennifer lopez, bodysuit, leather pants, paperbag pants, sandals, heels, chain, hoops, dinner, date la
Jennifer Lopez grabs a bite to eat at Olivetta restaurant in Los Angels, Aug. 17.
CREDIT: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA
To complement her night-on-the-town style, Lopez broke out a glam set of black sandals. The thin-strap pair wrapped across the front of the foot and ankle as well as over the toe with a gold chain link to finish. The sleek style came balanced atop a tall stiletto hell, appearing to measure over 5 inches in height.

It was just last year when the “Hustlers” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Pa Ti” singer also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

