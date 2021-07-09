Jennifer Lopez Gets Beachy in a Rhinestone Bikini, Cutoff Shorts & the Strappiest Sandals

Jennifer Lopez’s latest music video will have you craving the best of summer fun.

The musician and Rauw Alejandro’s music video for their new duet, “Cambia el Paso,” debuted today and put Lopez in the spotlight in summery attire. Her main ensemble featured a rhinestone-coated bikini top from Dolce & Gabbana and cutoff denim shorts with a denim overshirt to match.

When it came to footwear, J-Lo — as styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn — tapped Jimmy Choo for a set of strappy sandals. The Siona silhouette features a ’90s-chic strappy finish with black uppers and a rounded toe, all balanced atop a lifted stiletto heel. Though the style isn’t currently available, similar silhouettes from the brand retail for $795 at Farfetch.

Earlier this week, before her new video debuted, the “Hustlers” star spent her holiday weekend out in the Hamptons. She an errands and stopped in a few shops in East Hampton, New York, on Monday alongside a few friends and family members. For the outing, J-Lo herself modeled an easygoing summer dress complete with a dipping neckline, ruffled sleeves and a maxi-length fit.

When it came to shoes, the “On the Floor” musician continued the effortlessly chic appeal of her look in trending thong sandals.

Jennifer Lopez shops and runs errands in the Hamptons, New York, July 5. CREDIT: John Roca Photography/MEGA

It was just last year when the “Second Act” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress also has been featured in major fall ’20 campaigns as well as a few top names for spring ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Click through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez’s bold style over the years.