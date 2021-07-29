Jennifer Lopez Is Yacht-Chic in a Striped Bandeau, Flowing Pants & Cherry Red Wedges With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has celebrated her 52nd birthday in style this week with a continued yacht trip around the Amalfi Coast of Italy.

Joined by new beau Ben Affleck, the “Hustlers” actress was spotted relaxing across the mega yacht on Wednesday afternoon. Mastering nautical style, Lopez kept cool in a striped red bandeau matched to flowing white pants and square-frame sunglasses. Her look also included a chic raffia mini bag for another beachy touch as well as a special “Ben” necklace.

Jennifer Lopez on a yacht in the Amalfi Coast, Italy, July 28. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s wedges. CREDIT: MEGA

The final piece of her ensemble came in the form of sky-high sandals. The wedges featured red uppers with a peep-toe silhouette with a rope-style heel. Adorned with an embroidered rose across the base, the design bears resemblance to a shoe once offered by Gucci from the mid-2000s; though they have long sold out, the heels measure almost 6 inches in height and resell for $575 at 1stDibs.com.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on a boat in the Amalfi Coast, Italy, July 28. CREDIT: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and a friend on a yacht in the Amalfi Coast, Italy, July 28. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Lopez’s wedges. CREDIT: MEGA

Gucci wedge sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of 1stDibs

It was just last year when the “Second Act” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “Pa Ti” singer also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Elevate your style in these pieces inspired by Jennifer Lopez’s yacht ensemble.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Revolve

Buy Now: Seafolly Striped Bandeau, $78.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: L’Agence Nikita Pants, $325.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Tommy Hilfiger Slingback Wedges, $80 (was $100).

Flip through the gallery for more of Jennifer Lopez’s glam attire over the years.