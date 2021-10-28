Jennifer Lopez Shines in a Glittering Bandeau & Skirt With Statement-Making DSW Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Lopez proved that all that glitters really is gold this week for DSW.

Promoting her latest footwear collection with the megaretailer, J-Lo and her stylists took to Instagram to show off even more chic new shoe styles. The singer posed in a coordinating bandeau and high-slit skirt from Balmain for the photoshoot, both coated in a glittering holographic fabric.

On her feet, the “Hustlers” actress modeled knee-high boots from her fall ’21 JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW label. Titled the Adalynn boot, the pointed-toe silhouette includes everything from pink fabric uppers to a full rhinestone coating; the heel clocks in at almost 5 inches in height and the design comes complete with an asymmetrical topline.

Fans can shop the new pink boots for $130 at DSW.com.

JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW Adalynn Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Lopez’s own new capsule comes accompanied by a “Hit Play” campaign that encourages optimism and playfulness through style. The campaign even introduces Lopez’s first-ever 8-bit interactive video game as a fun incentive to interplay with her brand in a new way.

JLO Jennifer Lopez fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

It was just last year when the “Wedding Planner” star dipped her own toes into the footwear industry. Though she had previously worked with a mix of brands on collaborations and campaigns, the JLo Jennifer Lopez collection at DSW is the musician’s first solo line; the label includes a variety of stylish footwear ranging from sky-high platforms and glittering pumps to strappy sandals, all retailing from $59 to $189.

As if all of her titles were not enough, the past few seasons alone, the “On the Floor” musician also has been featured in major campaigns as well as a few top names for fall ’21, too. She modeled for Versace, stars in ads for Guess and Coach on top of serving as a judge and executive producer for “World of Dance.” She also released a new J-Lo Beauty line earlier this season as well.

Shop new styles from the JLo Jennifer Lopez for DSW collection below.

