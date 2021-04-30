Jennifer Lawrence Cozies Up in a ‘90s-Style Shacket, Sweats & Every Celeb’s Favorite Off-Duty Boots

Jennifer Lawrence went cozy in easygoing style with every celeb’s favorite boots for a dinner outing on Thursday.

Stepping out in New York last night, the “Silver Linings Playbook” actress opted for a comfortable outfit that kicked off with a Carhartt shacket; with similar designs available for $199 at Farfetch, the design offers the perfect middle ground for cross-seasonal style

Jennifer Lawrence steps out and about in New York, April 29. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

To continue the peak comfy ensemble, the 30-year-old star rounded out her look with a gray t-shirt, stripe blue sweats and every celebrity’s favorite off-duty boot brand: Ugg. Like North Face jackets and yoga pants, Ugg boots were a staple at the start of the new millennium, oftentimes paired with denim mini skirts and cropped colorful leggings.

Lawrence’s own pair bore resemblance to the Deckers-owned brand’s Classic Short II silhouette, a sheepskin-lined design complete with a mid-height shaft, suede outsole and signature cushioning hidden inside. You can shop the actress’ choice of an all-black colorway for $170 at Ugg.com.

As for Jennifer Lawerence herself, the “Hunger Games” actress serves as a Christian Dior ambassador, starring in a series of campaigns for the French fashion house and oftentimes sporting sleek footwear and apparel from the brand both on and off the red carpet. When it isn’t Dior, the American star can be found in pieces from Bottega Veneta, Rosie Assoulin, Chloe Gosselin and more top names.

