Jennifer Hudson Emulates Aretha Franklin in a Glittering Purple Gown & Cinderella Slippers at ‘Respect’ Premiere

Jennifer Hudson gave a nod to the one and only Aretha Franklin at last night’s red carpet premiere of “Respect.”

Hudson, who portrays Franklin in the upcoming biopic, arrived in glam fashion thanks to her custom Dolce & Gabbana look; the gown included a strapless sweetheart silhouette with a sequin coating and a high-leg slit. Along with a color-coordinating floor-sweeping veil, Hudson also modeled pieces of glittering jewelry from Bulgari.

Jennifer Hudson attends the premiere of MGM’s ‘Respect’ held at the Regency Village Theatre on August 8, Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Hudson’s heels. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The shining elements of her attire continued down into the musician’s choice of footwear. Tapping Christian Louboutin, the pointed-toe pumps came set with see-through PVC uppers and small gem embellishments. With a 4-inch stiletto lift, these pumps from the French brand retail for close to $1,900 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Alexandre Vauthier and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

Christian Louboutin is one of the “Dreamgirls” actress‘ own go-to brands for elevated footwear. If its not red bottoms, you can find Hudson in pieces from Giuseppe Zanotti, Dsquared2 and other top labels. Most recently, she modeled heels from emerging label Titi Adesa for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

