×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jennifer Hudson Emulates Aretha Franklin in a Glittering Purple Gown & Cinderella Slippers at ‘Respect’ Premiere

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
jennifer-hudson-purple-gown-respect-3
Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoes Trend in Summer 2018
Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoes Trend in Summer 2018
Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoes Trend in Summer 2018
Celebrities Wearing the Clear Shoes Trend in Summer 2018
View Gallery 21 Images

Jennifer Hudson gave a nod to the one and only Aretha Franklin at last night’s red carpet premiere of “Respect.”

Hudson, who portrays Franklin in the upcoming biopic, arrived in glam fashion thanks to her custom Dolce & Gabbana look; the gown included a strapless sweetheart silhouette with a sequin coating and a high-leg slit. Along with a color-coordinating floor-sweeping veil, Hudson also modeled pieces of glittering jewelry from Bulgari.

jennifer hudson, dress, purple gown, heels, respect movie, aretha franklin, louboutin, premiere, la
Jennifer Hudson attends the premiere of MGM’s ‘Respect’ held at the Regency Village Theatre on August 8, Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA
jennifer hudson, dress, purple gown, heels, respect movie, aretha franklin, louboutin, premiere, la
A closer view of Jennifer Hudson’s heels.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

The shining elements of her attire continued down into the musician’s choice of footwear. Tapping Christian Louboutin, the pointed-toe pumps came set with see-through PVC uppers and small gem embellishments. With a 4-inch stiletto lift, these pumps from the French brand retail for close to $1,900 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Related

Heidi Klum Shows Her Wild Side in Giraffe Prints and Pointy Mules for 'Making the Cut'

Blake Lively Sparkles at 'Free Guy' Premiere in Pink Cutout Dress and Christian Louboutin Shoes

Rita Ora Puts a Sleek Twist on the Cutout Dress Trend in Crystal Pumps at 'Suicide Squad' Premiere

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Alexandre Vauthier and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

jennifer hudson, dress, purple gown, heels, respect movie, aretha franklin, louboutin, premiere, la
Jennifer Hudson attends the premiere of MGM’s ‘Respect’ held at the Regency Village Theatre on August 8, Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA
jennifer hudson, dress, purple gown, heels, respect movie, aretha franklin, louboutin, premiere, la
A closer view of Jennifer Hudson’s heels.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Christian Louboutin is one of the “Dreamgirls” actress‘ own go-to brands for elevated footwear. If its not red bottoms, you can find Hudson in pieces from Giuseppe Zanotti, Dsquared2 and other top labels. Most recently, she modeled heels from emerging label Titi Adesa for an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Check out these next styles to give your go at the PVC footwear trend.

clear heels, pumps, yeezy
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Yeezy PVC Pumps, $248 (was $827).

pvc heels, pumps, pointed-toe, sergio rossi
CREDIT: Courtesy of The Outnet

Buy Now: Sergio Rossi Crystal PVC Pumps, $258 (was $860).

schutz, cendi transparent pump, clear heels
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Cendi Pumps, $118.

Click through the gallery to find more stars who love their see-through footwear like Jennifer Hudson.

ECCO Sponsored By ECCO

News for the Sporty (and Not So Sporty)

ECCO is shifting toward athleisure with the launch of its ECCO Athletic Leisure Club division and accompanying fall footwear styles.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad