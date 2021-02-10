Jennifer Aniston’s Trench Coat, Tights & Gray Pumps Are the Epitome of Classic Winter Layering

Jennifer Aniston found the perfect classic combination of winter layering this week on the set of “The Morning Show” in Los Angeles.

Spotted out while filming season two of her hit Apple TV series yesterday, the award-winning actress previewed an in-character ensemble that channeled ever-chic trends. The look teamed a midi-length tan trench coat over a work-ready blouse and skirt combination, hidden beneath her statement piece of outerwear. The timeless trench coat returns every cold-weather season to the celebrity fashion scene, offering up continuously en vogue appeal that never goes out of style.

Jennifer Aniston steps out on the set of ‘The Morning Show,’ in Los Angeles, Feb. 9. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Aniston’s heels. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

To round out her well-styled look, Aniston slipped on a set of semi-sheer gray tights tucked into classic gray pumps; the thin legwear allowed for a subtle touch of extra warmth, balancing out the pointed-toe stiletto’s open-top design. The finishing touch of the attire came in the form of a small braided tan clutch purse, bearing resemblance to Bottega Veneta’s beloved $1,750 Mini Pouch silhouette.

When she isn’t in skinny jeans, comfortable pajamas or classic styles from the 1990s, Aniston owns her fair share of designer duds. Her top brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior; for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, the “Friends” alumna dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates. She also recently tacked on the title of Chief Creative Officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well, posing in their newest campaign in chic athleisure and must-have Adidas sneakers.

