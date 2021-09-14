×
Jennifer Aniston Is Trendier Than Ever in a Ruched Bustier Dress & Strappy Thong Heels

By Claudia Miller
jennifer-aniston-dress-heels-jimmy-kimmel
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Aniston tapped into two of this year’s biggest trends for her latest look at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Spotted on set last night in Los Angeles, the “Morning Show” actress kicked off her ensemble in a ruched blue dress; the spaghetti-strap design also featured a bustier-inspired silhouette with structured cups and a cinched torso.

The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

jennifer aniston, bustier dress, ruched dress, blue, thong heels, sandals, jimmy kimmel, la
Jennifer Aniston is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, Sept. 13.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

jennifer aniston, bustier dress, ruched dress, blue, thong heels, sandals, jimmy kimmel, la
A closer view of Jennifer Aniston’s heels.
CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

On her feet, Aniston herself broke out another major must-have silhouette for fall: thong-toe sandals.

Continuing to be a breakthrough trend, thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest shoe styles and stuck around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other well-known names are continuing to support the trend even as we begin to approach cooler temperatures.

Aniston’s pair in particular offered up a strappy appeal with black uppers and a teetering stiletto heel.

jennifer aniston, bustier dress, ruched dress, blue, thong heels, sandals, jimmy kimmel, la
jennifer aniston, bustier dress, ruched dress, blue, thong heels, sandals, jimmy kimmel, la
When she isn’t in skinny jeans, business-casual looks or classic styles from the 1990s, Aniston owns her fair share of designer duds. The beloved actress’ top brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior; for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, the “Friends” actress dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her new LolaVie hair products and her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates. She also recently tacked on the title of Chief Creative Officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well, posing in their newest campaign in chic athleisure and must-have Adidas sneakers.

Try out the thong-toe sandal trend in these pairs inspired by Jennifer Aniston.

black sandals, thong, heels, studio amelia
CREDIT: Courtesy of Luisavia Roma

Buy Now: Studio Amelia Leather Sandals, $255 (was $340).

black sandals, thong, heels, calvin klein
CREDIT: Courtesy of Norstrom

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Strappy Sandals, $99.

thong heels, sandals, steve madden
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Melrose Sandals, $60 (was $83).

Click through the gallery to find even more of Jennifer Aniston’s best street style over the years.

