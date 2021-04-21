Jennifer Aniston Suits Up in a Classic Blazer & Turtleneck Sweater With This Age-Old Footwear Hack

Jennifer Aniston showed off even more of her office-ready attire this week, giving a sneak peek into her on-set style for Apple TV’s “The Morning Show.”

Filming season two of the hit series, the “Friends” alumna posed on set last night in a chic take on spring’s biggest styling trend: suiting up. The ensemble teamed a coordinating blazer and trousers with a turtleneck sweater and an age-old footwear trick.

Aniston’s shoe of the day came in the form of a classic suede pump with a pointed toe and a stiletto heel. The hack for her shoes, though, was the subtle black stockings tucked underneath; wearing stockings and pantyhose under pants has been a common move in business casual dressing for decades as they offer an extra layer under skirts and suits for added warmth and elevated formality.

Just last month, Aniston herself proved the power of a statement shoe this week as she hit the set of “The Morning Show.”

Filming late in March, the award-winning actress braved the rain in Los Angeles in a perfectly tailored black peacoat layered over a black dress and coordinating stockings as she got into character. Slipping her shoes over her semi-sheer tights once more, the “Just Go With It” actress buckled up a pair of unmissable heels to complete the look.

The pointed-toe pumps came set atop a lifted stiletto heel with a foot-flattering d’Orsay cut and a sturdy ankle strap; the smooth uppers also were coated in a bold print resembling that of cheetah or leopard print styling.

Jennifer Aniston braves the rain on the set of “The Morning Show” in Los Angeles, March 11. CREDIT: v

When she isn’t in skinny jeans, business-casual looks or classic styles from the 1990s, Aniston owns her fair share of designer duds. The beloved actress’ top brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior; for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, “The Break-Up” actress dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates. She also recently tacked on the title of Chief Creative Officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well, posing in their newest campaign in chic athleisure and must-have Adidas sneakers.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Jennifer Aniston’s sharpest looks over the years.