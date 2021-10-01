Jennifer Aniston Breaks Character in a Black Suit & Pumps to Fangirl Over the Foo Fighters

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Jennifer Aniston couldn’t help but break character on the set of “The Morning Show” when a few special guests arrived.

The actress revealed her fangirl moment today on Instagram as the Foo Fighters joined the cast and crew of the Apple TV series. Dressed in costume with a black blouse, suit pants and suede pumps, Aniston was all smiles as she posed with the band’s lead singer, Dave Grohl.

Last month, the actress tapped into two of this year’s biggest trends for her latest look at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Spotted on set last night in Los Angeles, the “Friends” actress kicked off her ensemble in a ruched blue dress; the spaghetti-strap design also featured a bustier-inspired silhouette with structured cups and a cinched torso. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone.

On her feet, Aniston herself broke out another major must-have silhouette for fall: thong-toe sandals. Continuing to be a breakthrough trend, thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest shoe styles and stuck around in 2021.

Jennifer Aniston is seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Los Angeles, Sept. 13. CREDIT: RB/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA

When she isn’t in skinny jeans, business-casual looks or classic styles from the 1990s, Aniston owns her fair share of designer duds. The beloved actress’ top brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior; for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, the “Friends” alumna dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her new LolaVie hair products and her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates. She also recently tacked on the title of Chief Creative Officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well, posing in their newest campaign in chic athleisure and must-have Adidas sneakers.

