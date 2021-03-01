×
Jennifer Aniston’ Sleeveless Shirt & Houndstooth Pencil Skirt Will Make You Almost Miss Office Attire

By Claudia Miller
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
Jennifer Aniston’s Street Style
Jennifer Aniston’s latest style moment had us (almost) wanting to go back into the office again.

The “Morning Show” actress gave a look into her own morning routine as she made a quick espresso on the set of her Apple TV series. The Vital Proteins ambassador made sure to add a bit of the brand’s Collagen Peptides formula to her drink as she went work-chic in a black sleeveless top tucked into a houndstooth pencil skirt.

Spotted out while filming season two of her hit series in February, Aniston also previewed an in-character ensemble that channeled ever-chic trends.

The look teamed a midi-length tan trench coat over a work-ready blouse and skirt combination, hidden beneath her statement piece of outerwear. The timeless trench coat returns every cold-weather season to the celebrity fashion scene, offering up continuously en vogue appeal that never goes out of style.

To round out her well-styled look, Aniston slipped on a set of semi-sheer gray tights tucked into classic gray Gianvito Rossi pumps; the thin legwear allowed for a subtle touch of extra warmth, balancing out the pointed-toe stiletto’s open-top design. The finishing touch of the attire came in the form of a small braided tan clutch purse, bearing resemblance to Bottega Veneta’s beloved $1,750 Mini Pouch silhouette.

Jennifer Aniston steps out on the set of ‘The Morning Show,’ in Los Angeles, Feb. 9.
When she isn’t in skinny jeans, business-casual looks or classic styles from the 1990s, Aniston owns her fair share of designer duds. The Golden Globe-winning actress‘ top brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior; for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, the “Friends” alumna dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates. She also recently tacked on the title of Chief Creative Officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well, posing in their newest campaign in chic athleisure and must-have Adidas sneakers.

Echo Jennifer Aniston with ease in these pieces inspired by her look — and spruce up your morning with her favorite coffee addition.

Buy Now: ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Micromodal Top, $125.

Buy Now: Ted Baker London Altassy Skirt, $175.

Buy Now: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, $25 (was $27).

Click through the gallery to find more of Jennifer Aniston’s best street style looks over the years.

