Jennifer Aniston Is a Modern Rachel Green in Skinny Jeans & Slouchy Boots for ‘Friends: The Reunion’

The cast of “Friends” is back for one night and one night only, and it’s a special you won’t want to miss.

David Schwimmer Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston came together for a new HBO Max “Friends: The Reunion” special that premieres on May 27. Today, the network unveiled the official artwork for the special including all six stars posed around a recognizable bench.

In the poster, each actor demonstrated their modernized takes on their character’s signature style. While Perry went for a cool bomber jacket, LeBlanc decided on a quilted leather jacket and Schwimmer threw a blazer over his zip-up hoodie.

The women of “Friends” gave fans a full head-to-toe look at their ensembles, kicking off with Cox’s silky blouse, classic skinny jeans and studded patent booties. Aniston then sat front in center in one of her go-to outfit combos: a sleeveless top, black jeans and slouchy suede boots. Finally, Kudrow rounded out the group in a clay orange satin dress and glam maroon pumps.

The official poster for the “Friends: The Reunion” special on HBO Max. CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO Max

When she isn’t in skinny jeans, business-casual looks or classic styles from the 1990s, Jennifer Aniston herself owns her fair share of designer duds. The beloved actress’ top brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior; for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, “The Break-Up” actress dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates. She also recently tacked on the title of Chief Creative Officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well, posing in their newest campaign in chic athleisure and must-have Adidas sneakers.

