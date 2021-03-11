Jennifer Aniston Proves the Power of a Statement Shoe as She Braves the Rain in a Tailored Coat, Stockings & Printed Pumps

Jennifer Aniston proved the power of a statement shoe this week as she hit the set of “The Morning Show.”

Filming late last night, the award-winning actress braved the rain in Los Angeles in a perfectly tailored black peacoat layered over a black dress and coordinating stockings as she got into character.

Jennifer Aniston braves the rain on the set of “The Morning Show” in Los Angeles, March 11. CREDIT: v

A closer view of Jennifer Aniston’s heels. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Slipping her shoes over her semi-sheer tights, the “Just Go With It” actress buckled up a pair of unmissable heels to complete the look. The pointed-toe pumps came set atop a lifted stiletto heel with a foot-flattering d’Orsay cut and a sturdy ankle strap; the smooth uppers also were coated in a bold print resembling that of cheetah or leopard print styling.

Jennifer Aniston braves the rain on the set of “The Morning Show” in Los Angeles, March 11. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

A closer view of Jennifer Aniston’s heels. CREDIT: P&P/MEGA

Spotted out while filming season two of her hit series in February, Aniston previewed another in-character ensemble that channeled ever-chic trends.

The look teamed a midi-length tan trench coat over a work-ready blouse and skirt combination, hidden beneath her statement piece of outerwear. The timeless trench coat returns every cold-weather season to the celebrity fashion scene, offering up continuously en vogue appeal that never goes out of style.

To round out her well-styled look, Aniston slipped on a set of semi-sheer gray tights tucked into classic gray Gianvito Rossi pumps; the thin legwear allowed for a subtle touch of extra warmth, balancing out the pointed-toe stiletto’s open-top design. The finishing touch of the attire came in the form of a small braided tan clutch purse, bearing resemblance to Bottega Veneta’s beloved $1,750 Mini Pouch silhouette.

Jennifer Aniston steps out on the set of ‘The Morning Show,’ in Los Angeles, Feb. 9. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

When she isn’t in skinny jeans, business-casual looks or classic styles from the 1990s, Aniston owns her fair share of designer duds. The beloved actress’ top brands for red carpet-ready pieces include Prada, Givenchy and Dior; for footwear, it’s Christian Louboutin, Gucci and Stuart Weitzman amongst other well-known labels for her fancier styles.

Beyond her own personal collection of apparel and shoes, the “Friends” alumna dipped her toes in a variety of ventures over the years including her former Living Proof hair care line as well as serving as an ambassador for SmartWater, Aveeno and Emirates. She also recently tacked on the title of Chief Creative Officer for health brand Vital Proteins as well, posing in their newest campaign in chic athleisure and must-have Adidas sneakers.

