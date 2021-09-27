Jenna Dewan Demonstrates How to Elevate a Romper in Lace Tights & Towering Platforms

Jenna Dewan demonstrated how to elevate a romper this weekend at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Arts in Los Angeles.

Attending the celebrity-filled event on Saturday night, the “Step Up” actress tapped Chanel for a chic tweed look. The outfit highlighted a textured black romper complete with metallic detailing, all layered with sheer lace, footless tights and a dramatic collar necklace.

Jenna Dewan arrives at the opening gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l./MEGA

A closer view of Jenna Dewan’s heels. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l./MEGA

To give the outfit one final boost, Dewan decided to reach new heights in towering platform sandals. The lifted, peep-toe design came set atop a chunky front base with a flared block heel for balance; the silhouette included black suede uppers and a secured strap that buckled around the ankle to finish.

Jenna Dewan arrives at the opening gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 25, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l./MEGA

A closer view of Jenna Dewan’s heels. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l./MEGA

When it comes to Jenna Dewan’s style, the “10 Years” star loves a solid casual footwear style like New Balance sneakers, Ancient Greek Sandals silhouettes and Rothy’s ballet flats. The star also knows how to switch it up for a red carpet outing — think Tibi gowns, Stuart Weitzman stilettos, Self-Portrait minidresses and Malone Souliers sandals. Over the years, sheh has also starred in multiple campaigns from Danskin.

