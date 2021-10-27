Jenna Dewan Gets Into Character in Full Firefighter Gear & Protective Boots for ‘The Rookie’

Jenna Dewan got into character this week on the set of “The Rookie.”

The actress gave her almost 7 million followers a behind-the-scenes look at her character’s full uniform on Instagram last night, sharing a series of images of herself in firefighter gear. Complete with a helmet, suit and protective boots, Dewan teased her return to the ABC television show, writing, “‘Twas a fun day.”

Earlier this month, Dewan brought two of 2021’s biggest trends to the premiere of “L.O.L Surprise!”

Arriving at the event in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, the actress went glam in a checkered print jumpsuit; the silhouette included puffed sleeves and a dual set of peek-a-boo torso cutouts.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s own beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

When it came down to footwear, the “10 Years” star herself opted for a twist on summer 2021’s favorite sandals: thong-toe heels.

Jenna Dewan at the Los Angeles Premiere Of ‘L.O.L Surprise!’ held at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 6, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Jenna Dewan’s style, the “Step Up” actress loves a solid casual footwear style like New Balance sneakers, Ancient Greek Sandals silhouettes and Rothy’s ballet flats. The actress also knows how to switch it up for a red carpet outing — think Tibi gowns, Stuart Weitzman stilettos, Self-Portrait minidresses and Malone Souliers sandals. Over the years, she has also starred in multiple campaigns from Danskin.

