Izabel Goulart Perfects French Style in a Glowing Suit, Scarf Top & Thong Sandals

Izabel Goulart is the latest star to take the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in style this week.

Stepping out on the famous Croisette this afternoon, the model took on French trends in a perfectly tailored white suit and a chic tied-up scarf top.

Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Amanda Seyfried, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Izabel Goulart seen out and about at the Croisette during Cannes Film Festival 2021, July 6. CREDIT: MCvitanovic/Splash News

A closer view of Izabel Goulart’s sandals. CREDIT: MCvitanovic/Splash News

On her feet, the Brazillian star opted for an easygoing twist on this summer’s biggest shoe: thong-toe sandals. The silver pair featured a looped side paneling and a metallic sheen; Aquazzura offers a similar pair for $450.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Kate Hudson along with Meryl Streep, Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

In addition to thong sandals, Nike and Prada are just a few of the many footwear brands worn by the 36-year-old model. Goulart’s other go-to labels for shoes and designer duds also include Jimmy Choo, David Koma, Alexander Wang and Max Mara, among other major names.

