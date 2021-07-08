Izabel Goulart Turns Heads in a Backless Top & ’70s-Chic Feather Pants at Cannes Film Festival

Izabel Goulart is turning the streets of Cannes, France, into her own personal catwalk this week.

The model attended the premiere of “Stillwater” today during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, walking the red carpet in statement-making attire. Her ensemble featured a halter-neck top complete with a bold backless fit and feather-coated coordinating pants; the embellished set comes courtesy of Etro and was accessorized further with dramatic diamond-coated jewelry.

Izabel Goulart attends the “Stillwater” premiere during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, July 8. CREDIT: Maximon/MEGA

Earlier this week, stepping out on the famous Croisette, the model took on French trends in a perfectly tailored white suit and a chic tied-up scarf top.

On her feet, the Brazillian star opted for an easygoing twist on this summer’s biggest shoe: thong-toe sandals. The silver pair featured a looped side paneling and a metallic sheen; Aquazzura offers a similar pair for $450.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Kate Hudson along with Meryl Streep, Kim Kardashian and Gabrielle Union amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Izabel Goulart seen out and about at the Croisette during Cannes Film Festival 2021, July 6. CREDIT: MCvitanovic/Splash News

In addition to Izabel Goulart‘s thong sandals, Nike and Prada are just a few of the many footwear brands worn by the 36-year-old model. Goulart’s other go-to labels for shoes and designer duds also include Jimmy Choo, David Koma, Alexander Wang and Max Mara, among other major names.

