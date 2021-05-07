Ivanka Trump Preps for a Meeting in a Tailored Coat, Skinny Jeans & Pointed Ballet Flats With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump headed to a meeting in New York last week in a business casual fashion alongside her husband Jared Kushner.

The former advisor to the president herself layered a beige tailored coat over a classic black tee and cuffed black skinny jeans with a protective face mask in tow.

Ivanka Trump steps out in New York, April 27. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s flats. CREDIT: MEGA

Jared Kushner (L) steps out in New York, April 27. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came to footwear, Ivanka tapped Christian Louboutin for her flat shoes. The pointed-toe silhouette boasts smooth leather uppers in a d’Orsay cut, offering more breathability and ease of mobility. Set atop a signature red-bottom outsole, the Iriza flats retail for $575 at Net-a-Porter.

Ivanka previously wore the flats in December 2020 while visiting Miami to help hand out boxes of food ahead of the holiday as part of the Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

Just a day before her outing with Kushner, the former first daughter ran errands in New York in a black button-up cardigan tucked into high-waisted flare jeans with a 1970s-inspired outfit.

Along with a white tote bag and textured face mask, the former advisor to the president chose to complete her look with patent black leather boots set atop a block heel. Similar pairs retail for $160.

Ivanka Trump steps out and about in New York, April 26. CREDIT: MEGA

Joined by her husband as well as their two sons, Theodore and Joseph, and daughter Arabella, Ivanka and her family had been residing in Miami after departing Washington, D.C., in January; the former footwear, apparel and accessories creator moved out of the nation’s capital after the tenure of President Donald Trump’s term in office.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump head out on a run in Miami, Feb. 27. CREDIT: MEGA

President Donald Trump’s term ended in a storm of controversy. In January, the House of Representatives started its impeachment trials for Trump following the violent riots led by his supporters that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

The articles of impeachment were introduced by House Democrats under the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” After the House officially voted to impeach, the decision moved to the Senate at the end of January. Last month, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump.