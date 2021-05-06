×
Ivanka Trump Returns to New York in a Cardigan, ’70s-Style Jeans & Block-Heeled Boots

ivanka-trump-jeans-boots
Ivanka Trump: February 2020
Ivanka Trump: April 2020
Ivanka Trump: July 2020
Ivanka Trump: September 2020
Ivanka Trump made a rare appearance in New York in casual style.

Stepping out last week across the city, the former first daughter ran errands. For the outings, Ivanka opted for a black button-up cardigan tucked into high-waisted flare jeans with a 1970s-inspired outfit.

ivanka trump, sweater, shirt, jeans, flare jeans, face mask, new york, boots
Ivanka Trump steps out and about in New York, April 26.
CREDIT: MEGA
Along with a white tote bag and textured face mask, the former advisor to the president chose to complete her look with patent black leather boots set atop a block heel. Similar pairs retail for $160.

Joined by her husband Jared Kushner as well as their two sons, Theodore and Joseph, and daughter Arabella, Ivanka and her family had been residing in Miami after departing Washington, D.C., in January; the former footwear, apparel and accessories entrepreneur moved out of the nation’s capital after the tenure of President Donald Trump’s term in office.

ivanka trump, bathing suit, robe, coverup, beach, jared kushner, daughter, sons, miami, vacation
Ivanka Trump returns home from the beach with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids in Miami, March 14.
CREDIT: MEGA
ivanka trump, golf, miami, cropped pants, golf shoes, tee, hat, jared kushner, sons, theodore, joseph, miami
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump golf with their two sons Theodore and Joseph in Miami, March 14.
CREDIT: MEGA
ivanka trump, leggings, tank top, workout, run, hat, miami, jared kushner, sneakers
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump head out on a run in Miami, Feb. 27.
CREDIT: MEGA

President Donald Trump’s term ended in a storm of controversy. In January, the House of Representatives started its impeachment trials for Trump following the violent riots led by his supporters that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

The articles of impeachment were introduced by House Democrats under the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” After the House officially voted to impeach, the decision moved to the Senate at the end of January. Last month, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump.

The hearings this year were part of the second impeachment trials held against President Trump — the first took place from December 2019 to February 2020. The initial case ended in a Senate acquittal on both impeachment articles.

