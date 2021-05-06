Ivanka Trump Returns to New York in a Cardigan, ’70s-Style Jeans & Block-Heeled Boots

Ivanka Trump made a rare appearance in New York in casual style.

Stepping out last week across the city, the former first daughter ran errands. For the outings, Ivanka opted for a black button-up cardigan tucked into high-waisted flare jeans with a 1970s-inspired outfit.

Ivanka Trump steps out and about in New York, April 26. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Along with a white tote bag and textured face mask, the former advisor to the president chose to complete her look with patent black leather boots set atop a block heel. Similar pairs retail for $160.

Ivanka Trump steps out and about in New York, April 26. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Ivanka Trump’s boots. CREDIT: MEGA

Joined by her husband Jared Kushner as well as their two sons, Theodore and Joseph, and daughter Arabella, Ivanka and her family had been residing in Miami after departing Washington, D.C., in January; the former footwear, apparel and accessories entrepreneur moved out of the nation’s capital after the tenure of President Donald Trump’s term in office.

Ivanka Trump returns home from the beach with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids in Miami, March 14. CREDIT: MEGA

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump golf with their two sons Theodore and Joseph in Miami, March 14. CREDIT: MEGA

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump head out on a run in Miami, Feb. 27. CREDIT: MEGA

President Donald Trump’s term ended in a storm of controversy. In January, the House of Representatives started its impeachment trials for Trump following the violent riots led by his supporters that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

The articles of impeachment were introduced by House Democrats under the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” After the House officially voted to impeach, the decision moved to the Senate at the end of January. Last month, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump.