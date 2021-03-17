Ivanka Trump Wears a Printed Bathing Suit & Matching Robe at the Beach With Jared Kushner & Their Three Kids

Ivanka Trump spent her Sunday afternoon at the beach with her family this weekend during their time in Miami.

Joined by her husband Jared Kushner as well as their two sons, Theodore and Joseph, and daughter Arabella, the family is currently residing in Florida after departing Washington D.C. in January; the former first daughter moved out of the nation’s capital after the tenure of her father former President Donald Trump’s term in office.

The former footwear head prepared for the shore in a coordinating coral-coated, one-piece bathing suit layered under a matching red and white robe-style coverup. She layered in a dainty chain necklace and oversize sunglasses as well, going barefoot as she walked alongside her daughter Arabella, 9. Jared and their two sons followed suit.

Ivanka Trump returns home from the beach with her husband Jared Kushner and their three kids in Miami, March 14. CREDIT: MEGA

On the same day, Ivanka and her husband took their two sons golfing in town. Hitting the course, the former advisor to the president opted for a white tee matched to khaki cropped pants and a coordinating white hat. Her husband and sons also followed suit in white collared shirts, shorts and ball caps.

To prep for the game, Ivanka laced up a pair of all-white golf shoes. Like sneakers, golf shoes feature athletic uppers with cushioned boosts but replace a typical outsole with a textured grip or even a cleated finish.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump golf with their two sons Theodore and Joseph in Miami, March 14. CREDIT: MEGA

President Donald Trump’s term ended in a storm of controversy. In January, the House of Representatives started its impeachment trials for Trump following the violent riots led by his supporters that took place at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.

The articles of impeachment were introduced by House Democrats under the charge of “incitement of insurrection.” After the House officially voted to impeach, the decision moved to the Senate at the end of January. Last month, the Senate voted to acquit President Trump.