Isla Fisher Goes Glam in a Glittering Little Black Dress, Logo-Coated Tights & Bejeweled Pumps

Isla Fisher showed off her glam side for a night on the town in head-to-toe designer

The “Now You See Me” actress tapped Chanel for the evening, modeling all-black attire that kicked off with a twist on a little black dress; the mini number drew elements from blazer silhouettes with a button-up finish, glittering fabric and cinched silver belt.

To top off the look, Fisher layered in semi-sheer, logo-coated tights and bedazzling pumps; the embellished heels featured a black upper with a jewel-coated knotted top detail.

Showing off her bold style again earlier this year, Fisher attended the 2021 Oscars alongside her husband and fellow actor Sacha Baron Cohen. For the star-studded event, the “Confessions of a Shopaholic” actress herself modeled a dipping Dior gown matched to platform heels from Christian Louboutin.

Set atop a lifted front with a towering heel to balance, similar pairs from the French fashion house retail for upwards of $995 at Matches Fashion.

When it comes to Isla Fisher’s style both on and off the red carpet, one can always expect flair and drama. Her go-to brands for awards show season dresses include Fendi, Alex Perry and Zuhair Murad amongst other top labels. As for red carpet footwear, the “Wedding Crashers” star prefers classics like Stuart Weitzman and Louboutin, of course, along with Jimmy Choo to complete her formal wear.

For more relaxed occasions, Fisher’s style varies from Madewell dresses with AGL boots to dispute skinny jeans and Stella McCartney platform brogues.

